Professional bull riding set to welcome fans back into arena

Professional Bull Riders are allowing 4,000 fans into the arena for the first time since the pandemic started.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — As bull riders attempt to hang on to their rides for eight seconds at a competition in South Dakota, they will be encouraged by something they haven’t heard in months -- the cheers of a crowd.

Thousands of people are expected to yell and applaud from the stands as they watch one of the first indoor professional sporting events since the pandemic began.

Professional Bull Riders are allowing 4,000 fans into the arena for the first time since the pandemic started.

It's a cautious step towards giving sports fans a chance to leave their homes and enjoy a live competition.