KUSA – With Broncos' rookies reporting to the team’s headquarters Thursday for their weekend orientation to professional football, several of their 10 draft players are expected to sign their first contracts.

Here are the projected signing bonuses and four-year total value for each:

Rd (overall pick) … Player ...........… Signing Bonus … Total value

1. (5) ....................... Bradley Chubb …… $17,913,628 … $27,271,239

2. (40) ..................... Courtland Sutton.. .… $3,055,948 … $6,841,929

3A. (71) ................... Royce Freeman …...… $997,020 …. $4,010,903*

3B. (99) ................... Isaac Yiadom …...…… $761,516 ..... $3,687,084*

4A. (106) ................. Josey Jewell …....…… $713,984 ..... $3,173,984

4B. (113) ................. DaeSean Hamilton ..… $682,640 …. $3,142,640

5. (156) ................... Troy Fumagalli …….… $281,804 ..... $2,741,804

6A. (183) ................. Sam Jones ………….. $168,556 ….. $2,628,556

6B. (217) ................. Keishawn Bierria ....… $118,408 ..… $2,580,868

7. (226) .................... David Williams ....……. $93,980 ..… $2,553,980

*There is slight negotiating wiggle room for third-round picks regarding their salaries for year 2, 3 and 4.

