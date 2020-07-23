Red Sox hang Black Lives Matter banner outside Fenway Park

BOSTON — The Red Sox have made a statement.
The team posted a picture of a 252 feet long, 20 feet high Black Lives Matter banner outside Fenway Park Wednesday night.
According to NESN, the Sox recently backed up Torii Hunter, releasing a powerful statement after the former Major League Baseball player said he didn’t want to be traded to Boston due to racist taunts he heard at Fenway Park. “True change starts from within, and as we identify how we can do better, please know we are listening. We hear you, and we believe you,” part of the statement from June 10 said.
The Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles on opening day on Friday.