Regis University's women's lacrosse team is headed to the Sunshine State for a chance to play in the NCAA Division II National Championship game.

The Rangers knocked off previously undefeated Lindenwood University in double overtime Saturday.

The final score was 15-14.

The Rangers fell behind 5-0 in the first 10 minutes of the game.

They had closed the gap to 9-4 at the end of the first frame.

Regis came out on fire to start the second period, scoring seven unanswered goals to take an 11-9 lead.

With 12 minutes to go, Lindenwood scored to make it an 11-10 game.

The teams then traded goals for the next 11 minutes.

It looked like Regis might win it in regulation after Bonner scored her second goal of the game with 1:17 left to play to put the Rangers up by two.

But Lindenwood came right back and scored two goals in under a minute to send the game to OT.

Regis fired three shots on goal in the first OT, but couldn't get one past the Lindenwood goalie.

Regis got a free position shot shortly into the 2nd OT.

Senior Jada Bonner scored the clincher with two minutes left in the second OT.

Bonner scored three goals in the game.

Junior Sarah Myres led the Rangers with four goals.

Junior Lauren Hurd also had three goals. Junior Wendy Donier and freshman Kyleigh Peoples each scored two goals.

Junior Sarah Lugo also scored.

Freshman Elle Crawford tended goal for the Rangers.

The NCAA Division II Final Four matches are taking place in Tampa, Fla.

Regis will face Le Moyne College Friday at 1 p.m.

The Dolphins are 20-1 on the season and currently ranked 2nd in the country.

Regis upped their record to 17-4 and is currently ranked 11th.

