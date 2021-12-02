Rennick Turner making history with trap shooting scholarship

The Faith Christian senior is the first-ever in school history to take trap shooting to the collegiate level.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Rennick Turner shoots his shot. The Faith Christian Academy senior is on his way to Hastings College in Nebraska to trap shoot. Turner is the first student in Faith Christian's history to trap shoot at the next level in college.

He's a top shooter in the country and has a personal record of 99 clays hit out of 100 tries in competition.

Scotty Gange caught up with the humble yet passionate senior after he officially signed.

