Report: Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has torn his Achilles

Golden State Warriors guard and former Washington State University men's basketball star Klay Thompson has torn his Achilles, according to several media reports.

He will be out for the entire 2020-2021 NBA season. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Thompson was hurt in an off-season work out on Wednesday and had to be helped out of the gym, according to reports.

Thompson missed last season with a torn ACL in his left knee. The injury happened in the 2019 NBA Finals. Thompson tore his right Achilles.

Klay just made a trip up to the Palouse this past year when his jersey was retired by WSU.

He is a three-time NBA Champion and five-time NBA All-Star. While at WSU, he lead the Pac-10 in scoring his junior season. He ranks third on the Cougs' all-time scoring list.