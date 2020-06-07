KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Well, it appears Patrick Mahomes won't be leaving Kansas City any time soon.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have reached an agreement on an unheard of 10-year extension for the East Texas gunslinger.
Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. At 24, Mahomes became the second-youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl and the youngest player to ever win a Super Bowl and also a an NFL AP MVP award. Mahomes was named the MVP of the NFL's 2018 season.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes teams up with LeBron James for 'More Than A Vote' campaign to combat voter suppression