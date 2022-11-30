Records indicate that Jalen Kitna was booked into the Alachua County jail around 3:30 p.m Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — University of Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna has been charged in connection to the possession of images depicting sexual acts involving children, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Police say the investigation began when investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that a Discord user distributed an image of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through their platform.

Police say further investigation revealed that two images were shared from a residence located in the 2300 block of SW 38th Drive in Gainesville. The investigation also revealed that the account holder was Jalen Kitna.

Detective Montague says he contacted Kitna at the residence and interviewed him. Kitna stated that he remembered sharing the two images (CSAM) but believed them to be “legal”, since he found them online. Kitna advised that he realized he should not have shared those two images, based on the reaction from the other Discord user that he shared them with.

Kitna advised shortly after that, his Discord account was deactivated and that he assumed someone reported him to Discord. Kitna stated that he received an email from Discord stating that his account was deactivated due to violation of the terms of service.

The Gainesville Police Department says members of the Gainesville Police Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children Division served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW 38th Drive on Wednesday.

Kitna’s electronic devices were seized as part of the search warrant. Preliminary analysis of the devices revealed three additional images of child sexual abuse material.

The Gainesville Police Department arrested Kitna on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child sexual images.

Kitna appeared in four games this football season, making his collegiate debut vs. Eastern Washington on Oct. 2. He's the son of former NFL QB Jon Kitna, a former quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

