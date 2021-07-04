Reports: Sean Miller out as UArizona men's basketball coach

Several reports Wednesday said Miller is out as the head coach for the men's basketball team at the University of Arizona.

TUCSON, Ariz. — According to multiple reports, University of Arizona men's basketball coach Sean Miller is out of the program.

CBSSports.com broke the news Wednesday morning and ESPN also shared the news on Twitter. Information on why Miller was let go was not immediately known.

Miller spent 12 seasons coaching the Wildcats and compiled a 302-109 record during his tenure.

Arizona has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Sean Miller as the program awaits its fate in an NCAA infractions investigation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person told the AP on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Miller and the Wildcats have been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since being ensnared in a 2017 FBI investigation into shady recruiting practices.

This is a developing story. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

12 Sports on YouTube