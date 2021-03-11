True rivalry atmosphere returns to Border War

The 2020 Border War was played in front of an empty Canvas Stadium, taking away from one of the rowdiest and greatest rivalries in college football.

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Nothing hits harder, rumbles louder, or feels sweeter than a rivalry game.

"It's a rival game. This is what college football is all about, it's why it's different from pro football. I know there are some rivalries in pro football, but there's something really special about this Border War game," Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio said.

This will be Addazio's first true experience, since last year's 34-24 win was played in front of an empty Canvas Stadium without any pomp and circumstance.

"Last year, we won it here but there was no one here so there was no home field advantage," he said. "This year, there will be tremendous home field advantage, so that's going to be another factor in the game for me."

The home field advantage leans toward Craig Bohl and his Cowboys, who lost in last year's game for the first time in five years. Bohl is in his eighth season with the Pokes, and is 4-3 in his seven Border War meetings.

"This is really, really important to the fabric of Wyoming. I can remember the first game we went down to Fort Collins. It was an eye-opener to me and I quickly learned how important this game is and what it means," Bohl said.

An eye-opener in a 45–31 loss to Colorado State in Fort Collins his first year was followed up by a 26-7 loss at home the following season. Bohl and company brought the Bronze Boot home for four-consecutive years before it was swept away by the Rams in 2020.

"It means everything in the world when you see your players go and they grab the boot and they sing our school song, and it's gut-wrenching when you see the opponent team go over and grab it and run away," Bohl said. "I've been on both sides of it and it's a lot better to be on the winning side."

The Bronze Boot received a tune-up this past season for the first time in 53 years.