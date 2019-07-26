DENVER, Colorado — The Colorado Rockies announced plans to evaluate all options to extend the protective netting inside Coors Field for the 2020 season.

In a statement sent Friday, the team said: "With fan safety being a top priority at Coors Field, we are currently evaluating all netting options for the 2020 season with architects and engineers (height, length, weight, materials, wind-load, etc.) to ensure we are making the best, long-term decision for our fans and the ballpark experience."

Currently, the netting at Coors extends only to the ends of the dugouts.

The Chicago White Sox were the first team to announce plans to extend protective netting from the dugouts all the way to the foul poles. The Nationals and Pirates followed suit, but did not propose plans to extend netting all the way to the poles, rather stopping midway into the outfield.