Rockies fans will be back in the stands for the first time since COVID-19 began

COLORADO, USA — Fans will be allowed back in the stands at Colorado Rockies this season, said the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

CDPHE said the team applied for a variance from some COVID-19 restrictions and that request has been approved, pending a few adjustments.

>> The video above aired July 7, 2020, when the Rockies said they hoped to invite fans into Coors Field for 2020 home games

There is no information about what those adjustments would be or when the first game with fans would be. CDPHE also did not say how many fans would be allowed.

This is the first time Colorado Rockies fans will return to the stands since 2020, when the pandemic began.

Currently, Denver is under the Yellow Level on the state's COVID-19 dial with a seven-day case average of 107 per 100,000 and that number has ticked up slightly in recent days.

To move to the Blue Level, the city needs to get below 100 cases per 100,000, and it must remain there for at least seven days.

Denver has been approved for the state's Five Star program, which allows businesses to operate at restrictions that are one level above, however, the state has said that they need to reach the goal of 70% of people over 70 vaccinated before anyone can move to the blue level through the program. The state has set a goal to meet that threshold by the end of February.

Educators, child-care workers and people 65 and older are also currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Essential workers are next in line.

