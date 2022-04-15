Rockies, MLB celebrate 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball color barrier

University of Denver Jackie Robinson Scholar and Legend High School alum KyLee Duley threw out the first pitch on Friday night.

DENVER — In a single day when every player around the league wears the same number, there's a sense of unity that everyone is on the same, greater team.

"It's always special to wear 42, and I'm excited to wear it tonight," Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon said.

It's the first time since 2012 that the Rockies were able to host Jackie Robinson Day at home, and it happened to be the 75th anniversary of him breaking the color barrier.

"This recognizes a man who's been an icon for not only baseball, but for society and for culture," Rockies manager Bud Black said.

Connor Joe, who is Chinese-American, said this day means everything to all players of color who are now able to play the game without judgement.

"This game is a world game now. People of all different backgrounds are playing now," Joe said. "For him to start and breakthrough, to allow us this opportunity is amazing."

The number 42 even transcends baseball. The ceremonial first pitch was throw out by a University of Denver and Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship Award winner, KyLee Duley. He was recognized for his work in the community.

"The United States is a melting pot. We're all different races and we can be accepting of each other, so it's great to see us interacting with each other, there being no barriers in sports," Duley said. "Hopefully, there are no barriers in anything else too, because we're all just one race at the end of the day -- we're the human race -- and we need to recognize that."

The Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship is a four-year scholarship awarded to students who demonstrate a record of academic excellence, leadership potential and a dedication to community service.