Local runner Rick Herzer conquers ultra marathons despite Ankylosing Spondylitis

Rick Herzer runs long distances while battling through the disease that creates arthritis throughout the body.

DENVER — Colorado runner Rick Herzer is a husband and a father. He’s also stubborn.

"I don’t like when I’m told I can’t do something," Herzer said. "I want to prove it wrong."

In 2017, Herzer started to notice an unbearable pain throughout this body: "It’s excruciating," he described. "Exhausting and demoralizing."

At first, he didn’t know what was wrong, then in 2018 after a trip to the doctor’s office, Rick’s wife Kiersten, who’s a nurse practitioner, delivered a surprising piece of news.

"She gave me a call, and told me honey 'you have Ankylosing Spondylitis' and it was like this 'oh my gosh,' devastating moment then uh, what is that?

Ankylosing Spondylitis, or AS, is a lifelong disease that creates arthritis throughout the body. There is no known cure at the moment. Pain can come and go with more intense periods than others.

For Rick, simple mornings are no more.

"I wake up with stretching my neck kind of pulling it down a bit, getting my arms moving and then slowly getting my legs moving, just so that I can step out of bed," he said. "As I’m standing here talking to you, my left hip and my right hip both are absolutely killing me."

While dealing with this condition, Rick came to a realization: "I got ticked off I got angry with this dumb disease that I have. And I decided that I wasn’t gonna let it beat me."

Herzer has his sights on the Stagecoach 100 this fall -- A 100-mile ultra run from Flagstaff, Arizona to the Grand Canyon. He wants to bring awareness to AS.

"That’s a lot of miles!" Herzer joked. He hadn’t run more than 13 miles consecutively before he started training for the 100 miler.

"The more of us doing these things that feel impossible, stepping into things that most people wouldn’t do, let alone people with AS, the more we can create awareness and we can draw attention to AS and be able to push the limits on what you can do with it," he said.

This stubborn guy may lack pain free days now, but he doesn’t lack determination.

"I will finish this, I will cross the finish line in September. There’s no question in my mind," he said. "The challenge, though, is my mind wants to go on towards ‘when’s the next 250?’ I’m going after that! So 100 feels really good for this year but I’m not sure that’s where I’m stopping though, they’ll be more."