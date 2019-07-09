No matter who walks through these doors at the Iron Warriors gym, they all carry their own weight of the world.

"I was little bit overweight, not happy," Armando Contreras said.

"I ruptured my spine back in January," Megan Casey said.

"Everything I've done throughout my life has been to prove that I can do it. That I can do what doctors and other people said I couldn't do," Contreras said.

No matter the obstacle, these athletes overcame them, and then some.

"It's a big deal to take 5 people to a drug-tested World Championship. Absolutely. Without a question," Seth Lee, owner of Iron Warrior Gym, said.

A six-time National Champion and four-time world champion, Seth Lee will take his team to Ireland this October to compete with the best in the world.

"I love watching people do and be more than they thought they can be. Like challenging themselves to rise above something," Lee said.

And he would know, because he had to rise from the bottom himself.

"I got into powerlifting at Limon Correctional Facility. I was a drug addict. I was a convicted murderer...I started lifting weights and my very first powerlifting meet actually, I had been strung out on heroin for about a week and I decided I didn't want to do that no more," Lee said.

After serving more than 17 years behind bars and on parole, Lee was discharged in June of 2015.

As he re-entered society, he brought his love for the lift back with him.

"I latched on to it and it was a reason to be my very best the very next day. To not abuse my body and not to abuse myself with drugs or violence or anything else. I buried myself in powerlifting," Lee said.

Now the thing that saved him is the gift he gives to others.

"He's great at what he does. I appreciate everything he's done and his guidance has helped me get here this fast," Contreras said.

"He's part of our confidence. Having him there and making sure that he's yelling and screaming at us because sometimes he believes in us more than we believe in ourselves," Casey said.

"I expect them to do the very best that they can on that day. The strength is not always there. Sometimes your body doesn't do what you want it to do… but you can control with your mind and what your behaviors are. And that's really all I expect out of them. Be a champion every chance you get," Lee said.

Whether it's your second, third or 50th chance, you can climb back on the platform, grab that bar and give it your all.

