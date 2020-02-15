SNOWMASS, Colo. — An 83-year-old man from Montrose died Wednesday after falling into the Snowmass Resort half-pipe Monday morning.

Aspen Skiing Co. announced the death on Friday in a news release. The resort said the man was found by ski patrol who “initiated trauma protocol and transported the man to an ambulance” and was then transported to St. Anthony Hospital in Denver where he died.

The Aspen Times said the victim was identified as George Cort Friday evening by the Pitkin County deputy coroner.

“Our deepest sympathies are with his family at this time,” Skico vice president of communications Jeff Hanle said in the release, cited by the newspaper.

The halfpipe at Snowmass is near the Coney Glade lift and is designed as a superpipe, which has walls that are 22-feet high. It is used for professional competitions.

