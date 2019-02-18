Arapahoe Basin is ending its partnership with Vail Resorts, according to a news release from A-Basin Monday morning.

The change means that Vail Resorts season passes will no longer be valid at A-Basin beginning next ski season.

The ski area said the change is in part due to increasing popularity and skier visitation in recent years.

"While the mountain still has plenty of room for skiers and riders, the ski area is feeling a pinch on parking and facility space," the news release said.

Due to those issues, A-Basin said it can better take care of guests by separating from Vail Resorts. It said Vail Resorts season passes that are currently valid at A-Basin will remain valid for the rest of the 2018-19 ski season.

“Our focus has always been to provide an extraordinary mountain experience for our guests. With consistent snowfall and one of the nation’s highest and most stunning settings, we offer an environment that is totally unique," said Arapahoe Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth.

Arapahoe Basin said it's looking into opportunities with several resorts and resort groups, but there are no new partnerships at this time.

