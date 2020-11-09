Arapahoe Basin season passes won't be restricted in 2020-21

The ski area will restrict the number of passes it sells for the upcoming season.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe Basin announced its season passes, Any Day passes and College passes will not be restricted during the 2020-21 ski season. However, sales of the passes will be limited, according to the ski area's website.

The ski area announced its operational information for the upcoming ski season on Thursday. It includes details about sales of single-day lift tickets, food and beverage services, rentals and lessons, riding lifts and parking.

> Video above: Vail Resorts moving to reservation system this ski season.

Lift Tickets

Lift tickets for Arapahoe Basin will be sold each day, in advance, according to the ski area. The sale of lift tickets will be limited so that the ski area can manage the number of people at the mountain.

Food and Beverage

Arapahoe Basin's 6th Alley Bar & Grill, Legends Cafe and Black Mountain Lodge will have limited services. The restaurants will still serve food but will have limited seating.

Bars on the mountain will remain closed.

Riding Lifts

Lifts will load a little different from years past. Guests will be asked to group themselves with their traveling party. Guests will not be asked by lift attendants to ride chairs with anyone they do not know.

A-Basin plans to open in mid-October. Keystone plans to open Nov. 6, according to their website, and Breckenridge is on track to open a week later on Nov. 13.