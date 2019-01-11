DENVER — More ski areas will be opening this weekend after an October to remember in Colorado's mountains.

Winter arrived early with multiple snowstorms packing massive, even historic amounts of snowfall in the High Country. All that fresh powder also means that ski areas across the state were able to open early for the 2019-2020 season.

RELATED: A look at temperature records set in Colorado in October

Here’s a look at all the ski areas in Colorado that are already open or are opening this weekend:

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

It's not every year that skiers can enjoy the slopes on both the 4th of July and Halloween, but that was the case at Arapahoe Basin this year. The ski area was only closed for 99 days before it reopened the High Noon intermediate run to skiers on Oct. 11.

Two intermediate runs, one lift and one terrain park are currently open. The ski area announced on Twitter that top-to-bottom skiing will be open at 2 p.m. on Nov. 1. Skiers and snowboarders can also take advantage of $20 lift tickets between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday.

Keystone Ski Area

Keystone marked its earliest opening in 20 years when their lifts started turning on Oct. 12. As of Friday, six lifts are operating on eight trails spanning 148 acres.

The ski area also saw a record-breaking 44 inches of snow fall during the month of October.

RELATED: Keystone sets all-time snow record for October

Loveland Ski Area

A snow storm that brought almost a foot of snow to Loveland Ski Area allowed for an Oct. 25 opening this year.

The high-speed quadlift Chet's Dream offers access to one full top-to-bottom runs made up from the Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run trails.

Winter Park Resort

After receiving more than 40 inches of fresh snow in October, Winter Park announced that they will open for the season on Nov. 2, marking their earliest opening in 80 years.

First chair will run at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Arrow Lift for the traditional banner break. Skiers and snowboarders can access Parkside favorites including Parkway, Lower Village Way, and Sorenson Park.

RELATED: Winter Park marks earliest opening ever

Wolf Creek Ski Area

Ten inches of fresh snow that fell earlier this week led to a Halloween opening for Wolf Creek Ski Area. The ski spot will remain open on weekends only until more snow falls.

The Nova Lift and Magic Carpet are open this weekend and skiers and snowboarders have access to four different trails.

Eldora Ski Area

Eldora Ski Area will open open Friday after Mother Nature brought over 3 feet of natural snow to the resort so far this season.

Eldora plans to have a range of terrain open, including the following trails:

Hornblower

International

La Belle

Hot Dog Alley

Chute

Ryder’s

Monarch Ski Area

Monarch Mountain is also opening on Friday, which is about three weeks ahead of schedule. The ski area hasn't opened that early since 1969.

Monarch will have 22 runs open, which will be a mix of groomed trails and powder runs.

Opening soon

Breckenridge Resort, which has received 48 inches of snow far this season, is poised to open on Nov. 8, and Vail Resorts will open the following week on Nov. 15.

RELATED: Here are the mountains you can explore with an Ikon Pass or Epic Pass this ski season (Photos)

RELATED: Avalanche rescue dogs come to Colorado for specialized training

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS