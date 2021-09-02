Another delay at ski worlds holds up Shiffrin comeback

The FIS has rescheduled the event for Thursday.

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Province of Belluno — Mikaela Shiffrin’s year-long break from super-G racing has been extended for at least two more days.

Bad weather has wiped out the super-G at the Alpine skiing world championships as a persistent fog bank limited visibility on the top half of the Olympia delle Trofane course.

The FIS has rescheduled the event for Thursday. It would have been Shiffrin's first race in the discipline since January last year.

The American is the 2019 world champion in super-G.

