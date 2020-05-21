Arapahoe Basin selling old Pallavicini Lift chairs

This summer, the lift is being replaced with a newer one.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Skiers and snowboarders have the chance to own a piece of one of Colorado's most iconic ski lifts.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is replacing the 42-year-old lift this summer and will be selling most of the chairs to the public.

Of the lift's 104 chairs, 100 will be sold for $2,500 each and the remaining four will be auctioned off.

Anyone interested in buying one needs to first buy a $50 ticket to join an interest list. A portion of the money from the ticket fee will go toward the Summit County Cares Emergency Fund, which is run by the Summit Foundation and is dedicated to COVID-19 response.

Ticket sales run from June 1-22. Arapahoe Basin will then randomly select 100 people from the list who will be notified on June 26 that they are able to buy a chair.

Those who want to guarantee they will get to own a chair can bid for the four chairs that are being auctioned off.

The first auction is live now and will run through May 25 at 5 p.m. As of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the highest bid was $5,500.

Money from the auctions will go toward three Summit County nonprofits: Family and Intercultural Resource Center, Summit Community Care Clinic and Summit Foundation.

The Palivicini Life was installed in 1978 and is a fixed-grip double lift that brings skiers and boarders 1,329 feet up to what is widely considered some of the steepest and in-bound terrain in the state.