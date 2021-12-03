Aspen's Chase Kelly sweeps boys skiing championships

The Aspen High School freshman won both the slalom and GS events at the 2021 state championships.

DILLON, Colo. — There were no jitters for his first high school state championships from Chase Kelly.

The Aspen High School freshman cleaned up in the 2021 CHSAA boys alpine state championships at Loveland Ski Area on Thursday.

Kelly swept both the Giant Slalom and Slalom events to take home both individual titles.

He won the first event (GS) with a combined time of 1 minute, 38.17 seconds after taking the early lead on the first run. He was able to hold on for victory by 0.23 seconds over Steamboat Springs senior James Lahrman.

Kelly then found himself trailing going into his final slalom run, but clocked the fastest second-run time to win at 1:30.87 combined. Lahrman finished runner-up in the slalom event as well, 0.06 seconds behind Kelly.

The alpine skiing state championships will continue with the girls races on Friday at Loveland.

