BRECKENRIDGE — Skiers and snowboarders, rejoice!

Breckenridge and Keystone will open early for the 2018-19 season! This is the first time in 10 years that both resorts will open early and it's all thanks to incredible early season conditions.

The resorts will now open on Wednesday instead of Friday. The mountains saw four feet of new snow in the last week and already have five feet so far this season.

At Breckenridge, skiers and riders will be able to enjoy the Colorado SuperChair and Rip’s Ride. According to a release, terrain updates will continue to be made throughout the week.

In honor of opening day, guests will be able to enjoy complimentary waffles from The Waffle Shop; a new on-mountain dining offering that opens this season at The Maggie on Peak 9. There will be other opening weekend celebrations on Friday morning, including live music and an event to honor a local veteran.

Great first 36 days of the water year in Colorado. #9wx pic.twitter.com/NuJM3gZuo0 — Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) November 5, 2018

Skiers and riders at Keystone will be able to hit Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon, with access provided by the River Run Gondola and the Montezuma Express Chairlift. There will also be an early season A51 Terrain Park located on Schoolmarm with eight features.

On Friday, Keystone's North Peak will open with intermediate terrain available. Guests will also have access to the Prospector via the Outpost Gondola and Santiago Express.

Skiers and riders visiting Keystone on Wednesday will be able to enjoy homemade breakfast treats from the resort’s new executive pastry chef, as well as hot chocolate and coffee at the base of the River Front Gondola.

Lifts for both resorts open at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

