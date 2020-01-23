ASPEN, Colo. — Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy is one tough act to follow.

His talents have him starring in a variety of roles both on and off the slopes. He's an actor appearing in a recent television series, gay-rights advocate and a well-known animal lover who rescued puppies at the last two Winter Olympics.

Of course, he's also an innovative slopestyle/halfpipe competitor who recently switched countries and will now represent Britain.

The 2014 Olympic slopestyle silver medalist hasn't had much time to practice for the Winter X Games this weekend.

His schedule has just been too busy.

