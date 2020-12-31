A Colorado man has skied every month for more than 25 years

Brian Wiens never set out to ski for months on end. Back in 1995, a friend planted the idea and it stuck.

"He'll probably do it until he drops."

Chapter one : That Lovin' Feeling

Brian Wiens can't give up what's been constant in life.

“I love a lot of things, but skiing to me was like way up here," Wiens said, marking a spot in the air high above his head. "It just gives you that lovin’ feeling, man. There’s just nothing like it.”

No one who drove by Wiens' home in Littleton that day could question his commitment to skiing.

“Got on these [skis] and just fell in love with them," Wiens said, placing the pair of neon pink Atomic skis against his garage.

He grabbed another old pair.

“This is a K2 ski that I skied on a number of years that I really liked," he said, stacking them beside others.

Over the next few minutes, Wiens stacked sets of skis until his collection of 21 covered the entire garage.

“I give my wife and my daughter a hard time for all their purses, yet my daughter threw it my face about ‘all the skis you have dad,’ and I couldn’t really have a comeback for that one," Wiens said.

Wiens, 59, is just as obsessed as the kid his parents remember.

"[Brian] picked it up and fell in love with it," said his father, Duane Wiens. “He’s a very determined kid.”

Both his parents admire Brian's commitment to the sport and his skill.

“I could not believe his skiing, how he came down those hills!" said Barbara Wiens, Brian's mother. "I just always would tell him, 'be careful!"

A son that didn't always follow his mother's advice.