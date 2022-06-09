Colorado ski resorts see big visitation numbers

The association said snow totals picked up in the second half of the season, resulting in a busy February, March and April.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — Colorado ski resorts experienced record-breaking visitation in the 2021-22 ski season, an association of 22 resorts said Thursday.

Colorado Ski Country USA said its members experienced a 14% increase in visitors over the previous year, edging out the old record of 13.8 million visitors by more than 150,000 visitors. That previous record was set in the 2018-2019 season.

The mountain resorts faced business impacts and challenges early in the season because of the pandemic, the association said.

A news release from the association said many resorts suffered a slow winter start because of a lack of snowfall that caused several resorts to push back their opening date, and resorts struggled with staffing shortages because of COVID.

The association said snow totals picked up in the second half of the season, resulting in a busy February, March and April.

> Watch video above when Aspen Mountain extended the 2021-22 ski season

This spring, live music and the return of après ski are credited with bringing visitors back to the resorts, the association said.