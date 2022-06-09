Colorado ski resorts see big visitation numbers

COLORADO, USA — Colorado ski resorts experienced record-breaking visitation in the 2021-22 ski season, an association of 22 resorts said Thursday.
Colorado Ski Country USA said its members experienced a 14% increase in visitors over the previous year, edging out the old record of 13.8 million visitors by more than 150,000 visitors. That previous record was set in the 2018-2019 season.
The mountain resorts faced business impacts and challenges early in the season because of the pandemic, the association said.
A news release from the association said many resorts suffered a slow winter start because of a lack of snowfall that caused several resorts to push back their opening date, and resorts struggled with staffing shortages because of COVID.
The association said snow totals picked up in the second half of the season, resulting in a busy February, March and April.
This spring, live music and the return of après ski are credited with bringing visitors back to the resorts, the association said.
“This winter’s visits have had a positive economic impact in our communities and in our state, while bringing with them challenges that come with growth in visitation,” Colorado Ski Country USA President and CEO Melanie Mills said. “That this level of growth comes despite a dry early season and the very limited return of international skiers, is a real credit to the hard work of CSCUSA resort teams and to the warm hospitality of our mountain resort communities.”