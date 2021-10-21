Here's when Colorado's ski areas are opening for the 2021-22 season

Some ski areas have already opened, and others are making plans to open soon.

COLORADO, USA — Snow has started to fall in the mountains, and Colorado's ski resorts are preparing for opening day. Some ski areas have already opened, and others are making plans to open soon.

Here's a look at target opening dates for Colorado ski resorts. These dates are subject to change based on snow conditions and other factors. Visit each resort's website for information on opening times and prices.

Already open

Friday, Oct. 22

Friday, Nov. 12

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Friday, Nov. 19

Saturday, Nov. 20

Monday, Nov. 22

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Thursday, Nov. 25

Friday, Nov. 26

Saturday, Nov. 27

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Saturday, Dec. 11

To be announced

