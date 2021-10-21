Here's when Colorado's ski areas are opening for the 2021-22 season

COLORADO, USA — Snow has started to fall in the mountains, and Colorado's ski resorts are preparing for opening day. Some ski areas have already opened, and others are making plans to open soon.
Here's a look at target opening dates for Colorado ski resorts. These dates are subject to change based on snow conditions and other factors. Visit each resort's website for information on opening times and prices.
Already open
Friday, Oct. 22
Friday, Nov. 12
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Friday, Nov. 19
Saturday, Nov. 20
Monday, Nov. 22
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Thursday, Nov. 25
Friday, Nov. 26
Saturday, Nov. 27
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Saturday, Dec. 11
To be announced
RELATED: What makes Colorado winters unique?
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.