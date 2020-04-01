ZAGREB, Croatia — Mikaela Shiffrin's winning streak in slaloms had lasted for almost a year but it was ended Saturday by Petra Vlhova in the first women’s World Cup race of 2020.

Building on a big lead of more than one second from the first leg in Zagreb Vlhova was also the fastest in the final run. She extended her advantage over the American three-time overall champion to 1.32 seconds.

Austria’s Katharina Liensberger trailed by a massive 3.49 seconds in third while Wendy Holdener of Switzerland took fourth spot.

