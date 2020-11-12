Employee passes restricted at Vail this weekend

As reservations fill, company said it’s hopeful that employee blackout is an unusual occurrence.

VAIL, Colo — Employee ski passes have been made unavailable at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone for recreational skiing among employees who aren’t working, as well as their families on Saturday and Sunday.

Reservations for non-employee skiers at Vail, Breckenridge and Keystone are full for Saturday and Sunday, as well.

Uphill access is also completely closed at Vail – including early mornings and late evenings.

Vail spokesperson John Plack said snowmaking and heavy equipment is being moved around the mountain to take advantage of the upcoming storm.

“Patrol will be enforcing (uphill closures) on their evening and morning routes,” Plack said of the uphill closure.

Vail joins Breckenridge and Keystone as the third of Vail Resorts’ five Colorado ski areas to fill for this weekend. Weekend reservations are still available at Beaver Creek.

“We are hopeful this weekend’s employee blackout is an unusual occurrence and it’s based on snow and terrain, but we are going to do what we think is right to provide a safe experience for all guests and employees,“ Plack said.