US Ski & Snowboard indefinitely suspends Frisco twins after video with racial slur surfaces

Deven and Kiernan Fagan must complete diversity and sensitivity education before they're able to be reinstated, the group said in a statement.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — U.S. Ski & Snowboard has suspended U.S. Pro Team members and Frisco residents Deven and Kiernan Fagan indefinitely for what the association described as “behaving in a way that is in violation of U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s Athlete Agreement and Code of Conduct.”

In a statement, U.S. Ski & Snowboard said the 18-year-old twins’ return to sanctioned activities is “reliant upon completing diversity and sensitivity education.” U.S. Ski & Snowboard added that it will work closely with Kiernan and Deven Fagan in the coming months “to evaluate their progress and team status.”

In an Instagram video shared last week, Kiernan Fagan apologized for what he said was a video posted a year ago of him saying a racial slur.

There is no excuse for what I’ve done, and I owe a sincere apology,” Kiernan Fagan said in the video. “I used a word in a playful manner as I did not understand the significance and weight of the word and the effects it would cause. I want to address the false accusations of Deven being involved in this one-time situation when he was not a part of the video or anything that was said."