Ikon Pass will get you into these 52 resorts

A ski pass with no blackout dates at 52 destinations will cost $1,179 this season.

DENVER — The Ikon resort pass now has 52 ski resorts, including six in Colorado, for the 2022-23 winter season.

Colorado's Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort will again be part of the pass this winter.

The pass has resorts on five continents, 10 countries and 15 states.

The Ikon Pass is on sale now for $1,179. An Ikon Base Pass, with some blackout dates, costs $869 this winter and a four-day Ikon Sessions Pass is $449.

Ikon Pass destinations

California : Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort

: Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort Colorado: Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, Eldora Mountain Resort

Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, Eldora Mountain Resort Idaho : Schweitzer, Sun Valley

: Schweitzer, Sun Valley Maine: Sugarloaf, Sunday River

Sugarloaf, Sunday River Michigan : Boyne Highlands, Boyne Mountain

: Boyne Highlands, Boyne Mountain Montana: Big Sky Resort

Big Sky Resort New Hampshire: Loon Mountain

Loon Mountain New Mexico : Taos Ski Valley

: Taos Ski Valley New York: Windham Mountain

Windham Mountain Oregon : Mt. Bachelor

: Mt. Bachelor Utah: Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, Brighton Resort, Snowbasin

Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, Brighton Resort, Snowbasin Vermont: Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, Killington - Pico

Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, Killington - Pico Washington: Crystal Mountain, The Summit at Snoqualmie

Crystal Mountain, The Summit at Snoqualmie West Virginia: Snowshoe

Snowshoe Wyoming: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Alberta, Canada: SkiBig3

SkiBig3 British Columbia, Canada: Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort, CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures

Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort, CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures Ontario, Canada : Blue Mountain

: Blue Mountain Quebec, Canada : Tremblant

: Tremblant Austria: Kitzbühel

Kitzbühel France : Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley

: Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley Italy : Dolomiti Superski

: Dolomiti Superski Switzerland : Zermatt

: Zermatt Australia: Thredbo, Mt Buller

Thredbo, Mt Buller New Zealand : Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt

: Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt Japan : Niseko United, Lotte Arai Resort

: Niseko United, Lotte Arai Resort Chile: Valle Nevado

“With the addition of Lotte Arai Resort in Japan and Panorama Mountain Resort in British Columbia, Ikon Pass now offers extensive access for pass holders in some of the best ski and snow regions on the planet,” said Erik Forsell, chief marketing officer, Alterra Mountain Co. “Now is the time that skiers and riders start thinking about next season, and Ikon Pass offers its members unique adventures through its global destinations, new pass options and added benefits that offer flexibility.”

