Ikon Pass will get you into these 52 resorts

DENVER — The Ikon resort pass now has 52 ski resorts, including six in Colorado, for the 2022-23 winter season.
Ikon Pass has added Lotte Arai Resort in Japan and Panorama Mountain Resort in British Columbia this season.
Colorado's Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort will again be part of the pass this winter.
The pass has resorts on five continents, 10 countries and 15 states.
The Ikon Pass is on sale now for $1,179. An Ikon Base Pass, with some blackout dates, costs $869 this winter and a four-day Ikon Sessions Pass is $449.
Ikon Pass destinations
- California: Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort
- Colorado: Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, Eldora Mountain Resort
- Idaho: Schweitzer, Sun Valley
- Maine: Sugarloaf, Sunday River
- Michigan: Boyne Highlands, Boyne Mountain
- Montana: Big Sky Resort
- New Hampshire: Loon Mountain
- New Mexico: Taos Ski Valley
- New York: Windham Mountain
- Oregon: Mt. Bachelor
- Utah: Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, Brighton Resort, Snowbasin
- Vermont: Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, Killington - Pico
- Washington: Crystal Mountain, The Summit at Snoqualmie
- West Virginia: Snowshoe
- Wyoming: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort
- Alberta, Canada: SkiBig3
- British Columbia, Canada: Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort, CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures
- Ontario, Canada: Blue Mountain
- Quebec, Canada: Tremblant
- Austria: Kitzbühel
- France: Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley
- Italy: Dolomiti Superski
- Switzerland: Zermatt
- Australia: Thredbo, Mt Buller
- New Zealand: Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt
- Japan: Niseko United, Lotte Arai Resort
- Chile: Valle Nevado
“With the addition of Lotte Arai Resort in Japan and Panorama Mountain Resort in British Columbia, Ikon Pass now offers extensive access for pass holders in some of the best ski and snow regions on the planet,” said Erik Forsell, chief marketing officer, Alterra Mountain Co. “Now is the time that skiers and riders start thinking about next season, and Ikon Pass offers its members unique adventures through its global destinations, new pass options and added benefits that offer flexibility.”
