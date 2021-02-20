'Felt like flying': Liensberger topples Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin had to settle for bronze after earning slalom gold at a record four straight world championships.

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Province of Belluno — Mikaela Shiffrin had her winning streak in slalom at world championships ended by Katharina Liensberger as the title returned to Austria after 10 years.

Shiffrin had to settle for bronze after earning slalom gold at a record four straight worlds since Marlies Raich won it in 2011.

Shiffrin finished 1.98 seconds behind Liensberger.

Petra Vlhova was one second behind the Austrian for silver. Liensberger had also won Tuesday’s parallel event.

Shiffrin earlier won gold in the combined event and took silver in giant slalom after opening the worlds with bronze in super-G.

The American is only the fifth female skier to win four medals at one worlds.

>>Video above: Mikaela Shiffrin shares her struggles, the loss of her dad and supporting other athletes through a pandemic

