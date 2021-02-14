Man found dead in avalanche near Loveland Ski Area

The man was skiing alone when the avalanche occurred Sunday.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A man was found dead in an avalanche debris field Sunday, the Clear Creek County Sherriff's Office (CCCSO) said.

CCCSO said the Clear Creek Communications Center got word at 9:39 a.m. about an avalanche in the area of Mt. Trelease. That's north of Interstate 70 around exit 216, said CCCSO, across the highway from the Loveland Ski Area.

"Anytime an avalanche occurs, people always go check the area to see if they got any ski tracks in and out of an area," Bruce Snelling, CCCSO undersheriff said, "and sure enough they had ski tracks into an area, but none coming out."

CCCSO said their office and Alpine Rescue Team responded to the call and around 11:39 a.m. they found a body.

The body was turned over to the Clear Creek County Coroner by Alpine Rescue Team. CCCSO said the identification will be withheld until after notification of next of kin.

So far this winter, eight other people have died in avalanches in Colorado. Anyone who plans to visit the backcountry can minimize their risk by:

Checking the current avalanche forecast and also checking the latest weather forecast to see whether conditions are likely to change.

Never traveling alone. Always have one or more companions.

If crossing a slope that may be prone to avalanches, doing it one person at a time to minimize the impact on the group if an avalanche is released.

Carrying avalanche rescue equipment including an avalanche beacon, shovel and probe pole.

