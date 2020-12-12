Marta Bassino wins World Cup giant slalom; Shiffrin 4th

COURCHEVEL, France — Marta Bassino has won her second straight World Cup giant slalom of the season.
Mikaela Shiffrin placed fourth in her return to the event after an 11-month gap. Bassino produced the fastest second-run time after trailing world champion Petra Vlhova the first time down in the morning.
The Italian racer finished 0.46 ahead of hard-charging Sara Hector. Vlhova ended 0.59 back in third and saw her three-race winning streak end.
Shiffrin had been third-fastest in the morning and was again quick in the top sections. She lost time in the lower part of a course slowed by steady falling snow and finished 1.70 behind Bassino.
