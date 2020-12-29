Swiss skier Gisin ends Shiffrin-Vlhova winning slalom streak

Mikaela Shiffrin dropped to third place despite leading after the first run.

SEMMERING, Austria — Michelle Gisin has earned her maiden World Cup win as she becomes the first Swiss skier to win a women’s slalom in nearly 19 years.

Gisin trailed first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin by two-hundredths of a second in a night race in Austria but posted the second-fastest time in the final run as the American dropped to third.

Gisin’s win ended a streak of 28 slaloms that were won by either Shiffrin or Petra Vlhova. That streak started in January 2017.

Gisin says, “I broke the incredible run of two giants.” Vlhova finished the race in fourth place after she had won all five slaloms since Shiffrin last triumphed in Lienz a year ago.

