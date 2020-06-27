Peak performers: Shiffrin, ski team return to snow for camp

It was a chance to go fast through a course again after the season abruptly ended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — Mikaela Shiffrin and the rest of the U.S. women’s ski team, along with the men’s Europa squad, recently returned to snow for a two-week June camp in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

It was a chance to go fast through a course again after the season abruptly ended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Copper Mountain is the home of the U.S. speed center and still had a 60-inch base.

The warm weather made it challenging for the course workers as the manicured slopes turned mushy by mid-morning.

For Shiffrin and her teammates, it was energizing to be back on skis.