Shiffrin beats Vlhova, claims 45th World Cup slalom victory

JASNA, Slovakia — Mikaela Shiffrin has denied her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova a home victory, winning the first World Cup slalom following the world championships.

Shiffrin trailed first-run leader Vlhova by 0.27 seconds on a hill where the Slovakian regularly trains. But the American had a blistering final run to win the race by 0.34 as the pair continued its dominance in the discipline.

They combined have won 31 of the 32 World Cup slaloms held since January 2017, a streak interrupted only once by Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin.

It is Shiffrin's 45th career slalom win and 69th overall.

