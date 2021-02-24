Mikaela Shiffrin nominated for 'Comeback of the Year' award

Shiffrin now has 68 World Cup wins in her career.

DENVER — Mikaela Shiffrin has been nominated for the 2021 Laureus World Sports Awards "Comeback of the Year" Award.

Nominees for the award "personify the true spirit, determination and tenacity of athletes who have overcome hurdles to return to action." The Laureus World Sports Awards will be held virtually in May.

Others nominated for the 2021 Laureus World Sports Awards "Comeback of the Year" Award include Daniel Bard, Kento Momota, Alex Morgan, Alex Smith and Max Parrot.

> Above video: Mikaela Shiffrin shares her struggles, the loss of her dad and supporting other athletes.

Shiffrin, 25, was sidelined from FIS Ski World Cup competition for 10 months due to the pandemic.

In December, Shiffrin won her first World Cup ski race since the death of her father, Jeff, in early 2020. Shiffrin's father was a familiar figure on the World Cup circuit, often attending and photographing his daughter's races.

After winning four medals in her four events at the recently-concluded world championships, Shiffrin improved her career record at the next-biggest event in skiing after the Olympics to 11 medals in 13 races.

Shiffrin has 68 World Cup wins in her career, is a two-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.