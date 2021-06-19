'Can’t miss him more:' Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on her late father

Jeff Shiffrin died in February 2020 after an accident at his home in Colorado. His legacy lives on through an athlete fund set up in his honor.

COLORADO, USA — Rarely a day passes when some image, moment or song doesn’t remind skiing great Mikaela Shiffrin of her father.

Jeff Shiffrin died in February 2020 after an accident at his home in Colorado. His legacy lives on through an athlete fund set up in his honor.

Last season, the Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund raised more than $3 million to help offset training and competition expenses during the pandemic.

This season, the U.S. Ski & Snowboard and the Shiffrin family are hoping to raise $250,000.

Says Mikaela Shiffrin: “My dad loved all sports. He just loved to see the work that athletes put into it, and the success they have from that work."

>>Video above: Mikaela Shiffrin shares her struggles, the loss of her dad and supporting other athletes through a pandemic

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.