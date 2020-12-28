x
Shiffrin seeks slalom win to end her life-changing year

2020 could become the first calendar year since 2012 without the American standout winning a single race in her strongest discipline.
Credit: AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin checks the course before the start of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Semmering, Austria, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

The year that has changed Mikaela Shiffrin’s life could get an extraordinary end.

2020 would become the first calendar year since 2012 without the American standout winning a single race in her strongest discipline if she doesn’t win Tuesday’s World Cup slalom in Semmering.

But Shiffrin usually does well on the Zauberberg course and won the floodlit race near the Austrian capital of Vienna the last two times it was held. Her last win in the discipline came in Lienz exactly one year ago.

Shiffrin felt like she had to restart her career after her life was turned upside down by the death of her father Jeff in early February: “Everything has changed.”

