Shiffrin to return to speed skiing at worlds in Cortina

The American standout announced that she plans to enter four events at the worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo: combined, super-G, giant slalom and slalom.

Mikaela Shiffrin’s long-awaited return to speed skiing will come at the world championships starting next week.

The American standout announced that she plans to enter four events at the worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo: combined, super-G, giant slalom and slalom.

It’s the biggest program that Shiffrin has ever embarked on at a major championship - worlds or Olympics. She says, "It’s world championships so I’m going to be trying to ski as fast as I can and I think that I’ll be able to have a pretty good result."

The worlds open Monday.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.