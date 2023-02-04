Mikaela Shiffrin welcomed home with celebration in Vail

Colorado's Mikaela Shiffrin returned home Sunday after a record-breaking ski racing season.

VAIL, Colo. — Ski racing's queen is home.

Colorado's Mikaela Shiffrin returned home to Vail Sunday after a record-breaking ski racing season. The skier was greeted by hundreds of fans ready to celebrate her in the Vail Village.

Shiffrin returns to Vail for the first time since September with 88 World Cup career victories -- more than any other person in alpine ski racing history.

"The support that I get from Colorado, from this valley, from home -- that's something that drives me throughout the season," Shiffrin said to the crowd at the ceremony. "It has for my entire career."

Over the 2022-23 season, Shiffrin set a personal best of 2,206 World Cup points from 31 starts.

