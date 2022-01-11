Shiffrin wins record 47th slalom, Vlhova takes season title

Mikaela Shiffrin is the first skier in World Cup history to win that many races in a single discipline.

SCHLADMING, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin impressed with a come-from-behind win in a night race Tuesday to send a strong signal to her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova in the last women’s World Cup slalom before the Beijing Olympics.

Racing on the challenging Planai course, the American improved from fifth place, posting the fastest time with an all-attacking run to beat first-run leader Vlhova by 0.15 seconds.

Vlhova has been dominating women’s slalom this season, winning five of the seven races and locking up the season title with two races to spare.

But Shiffrin was back to her best Tuesday, two days after failing to finish the previous slalom.

“It’s such a privilege to race on this slope and all I wanted to do today was earn that, like deserve it,” said Shiffrin, who called the Planai “an iconic hill.”

The American cried and buried her face on an advertisement banner in the finish area after her leading time still stood after all four racers after her had finished.

