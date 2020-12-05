In tune: Music is Shiffrin's passion away from slopes

Olympics skier Mikaela Shiffrin recently sang in front of a social media audience tuned in for an online charity concert.

Her performance was smooth just like she is on the race course. Music was always a bond she shared with her late father, Jeff. He died on Feb. 2 after an accident at his home in Colorado.

Right along with nurturing her passion for songs and the slopes, her father instilled the motto of being nice.

Shiffrin announced a partnership with Madison Keys as she joined the tennis standout in their lineup of “Champions” for “Kindness Wins.” It's a platform with the mission of spreading good will.