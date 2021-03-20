Slovakian Petra Vlhova wins skiing's World Cup overall title

Mikaela Shiffrin placed second in Saturday’s race.

LENZERHEIDE, Vaz/Obervaz — Petra Vlhova has won the women’s World Cup overall title as the first Slovakian to be crowned the best all-around skier.

Vlhova needed only a top-14 finish in her specialist slalom event at Lenzerheide. She placed sixth in a race that Katharina Liensberger won by 1.24 seconds.

That earned Liensberger the season-long discipline title edging Mikaela Shiffrin who also placed second in Saturday’s race. Vlhova's result gave her an unbeatable lead of more than 100 points in the overall standings over Lara Gut-Behrami.

Gut-Behrami skips slalom but will compete against Vlhova in the season-ending giant slalom on Sunday.

