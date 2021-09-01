Popular ski county considers 2-week shutdown as pandemic struggles continue

Snowmass Mayor Markey Butler suggested the shutdown during a meeting Thursday.

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — One of the most popular ski counties in Colorado continues to struggle amid a high COVID-19 presence, with county officials now considering more extreme measures, including a two-week shutdown.

The Pitkin County Board of Health, in charge of managing public health in the Aspen area, gathered for a "special board of health meeting" on Thursday to discuss the local status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Pitkin County epidemiologist Josh Vance, the county currently has the second-highest COVID-19 incidence rate in Colorado.

Data shown in the meeting indicated that most COVID-19 exposure has been occurring in households (30.7 percent) and at places of employment (23.9 percent). Data also indicated that most of the recent outbreaks have occurred at restaurants, which have accounted for 42.9 percent of outbreaks during the past two weeks. Fifteen outbreaks involving restaurants are active in Pitkin County.

As Pitkin County continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis directed the CDPHE to move all Red Level counties to Level Orange last Monday. Pitkin County has continued to enforce stricter public health requirements, along with seven other Colorado counties. In Pitkin County, it's estimated that one in 38 residents are currently able to transmit COVID-19.