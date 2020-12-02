DENVER — Ruby Hill Railyard in Denver is now open to snowboarders and skiers who likely won’t miss the busy traffic up to the Colorado High Country.

The free urban terrain park located off of South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue features ten rails and boxes of varying configurations and skill levels.

After a warm and dry January, recent cold weather delivered the conditions to allow snow-making and construction of the park.

“Hats off to the volunteers and Denver Parks and Recreation for the patience in waiting for the right time to fire up snowmaking to make Ruby Hill Rail Yard a reality in 2020," said Bob Holme, Director of Mountain Maintenance and founder of Ruby Hill Rail Yard.

The rail yard will be open through March, weather permitting.

Now in its 14th winter season, the Ruby Hill Rail Yard was created in 2007 as a joint effort between Denver Parks and Recreation and Winter Park Resort to offer a winter sport experience in an urban setting.

The rail yard is open every day during regular park hours from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is lighted every day from dusk until 9 p.m.

PHOTOS: Ruby Hill Rail Yard in Denver is open to the public

