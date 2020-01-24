BANSKO, Bulgaria — Mikaela Shiffrin mastered a tricky course to win a women’s World Cup downhill race.

It was the American's fifth victory of the season and first in 2020. The three-time overall champion was near-flawless on the technically demanding Marc Girardelli course.

Shiffrin beat Federica Brignone of Italy by 0.18 seconds and Joana Haehlen of Switzerland by 0.23.

Shiffrin’s second career win in downhill came more than two years after her maiden triumph in the sport’s fastest discipline. The result ended a series of five races without a win for Shiffrin.

