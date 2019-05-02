Mikaela Shiffrin overcame a major error to win the gold medal in super-G at the world championships.

It's the first major championship medal in a speed event for Shiffrin, previously known as a technical specialist.

Shiffrin veered off course on the lower section, flailed her arms mid-air to slow down and narrowly cleared the next gate, clipping it with her side.

Still, the two-time Olympic champion finished 0.02 seconds ahead of Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia of Italy. Corinne Suter of Switzerland was third, 0.05 behind.

The results were not yet official because lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

