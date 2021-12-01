x
Shiffrin wins night race for 1st slalom victory in 1 year

The result marked Shiffrin’s 100th career World Cup podium. It made her the eighth skier in the 54-year-long history of the World Cup to reach the milestone.
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin poses with the trophy after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

FLACHAU, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin has won a women’s World Cup night slalom for her first victory in her strongest discipline in more than a year. 

Shiffrin had last triumphed in a slalom in December 2019. She held on to her opening-run lead as she beat Katharina Liensberger by 0.19 seconds following a near-flawless final run. 

It was Shiffrin's 68th World Cup win. 

Wendy Holdener was 0.43 behind in third. Overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhova placed fourth. 

Mikaela Shiffrin earns 100th career World Cup podium

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

