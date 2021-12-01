Shiffrin wins night race for 1st slalom victory in 1 year

The result marked Shiffrin’s 100th career World Cup podium. It made her the eighth skier in the 54-year-long history of the World Cup to reach the milestone.

FLACHAU, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin has won a women’s World Cup night slalom for her first victory in her strongest discipline in more than a year.

Shiffrin had last triumphed in a slalom in December 2019. She held on to her opening-run lead as she beat Katharina Liensberger by 0.19 seconds following a near-flawless final run.

It was Shiffrin's 68th World Cup win.

Wendy Holdener was 0.43 behind in third. Overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhova placed fourth.

‼️68 WINS‼️



Congrats to @MikaelaShiffrin for moving up to third on the all-time World Cup wins list! pic.twitter.com/HPXu7fbQg8 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) January 12, 2021